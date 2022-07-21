New Scorpio-N SUV: Mahindra sets starting price at ₹15.45 lakh3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the introductory price of new Scorpio-N SUV starting at ₹15.45 lakh.
For the first 20,000 reservations, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the introductory prices for its new Scorpio-N SUV, which range from ₹15.45 lakh to ₹21.45 lakh. The latest version of the SUV was introduced by the domestic automaker on June 27 in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Bookings for the car are expected to open on July 30.