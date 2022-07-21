New Scorpio-N SUV: Mahindra sets starting price at 15.45 lakh

The new Scorpio-N SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes, while customers can still purchase the older Scorpio model. The price of the Z4 variant with a petrol engine is ₹15.45 lakh, while the Z8L (diesel) is priced at ₹21.45 lakh, according to a statement from the company. The first 20,000 bookings will be eligible for the vehicle's promotional prices, it stated.