New search system could help contain covid-19

The government’s new system for tracking covid-19 patients through beneficiaries of its flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, may help contain the infection in rural areas, after a massive movement of migrant labourers following the imposition of a lockdown to contain the spread of the disease put rural India at risk of the contagion.

The government’s new system for tracking covid-19 patients through beneficiaries of its flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, may help contain the infection in rural areas, after a massive movement of migrant labourers following the imposition of a lockdown to contain the spread of the disease put rural India at risk of the contagion.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) officials have been tracing high-risk beneficiaries through call centres, enquiring about covid-19 symptoms such as breathlessness, fever, and lack of the sense of taste. At least 1,303 beneficiaries were urged to consultation doctors, as on Thursday, the Centre said.

At least 80% of the 107.4 million PMJAY beneficiary families are in rural India, with 105,000 beneficiaries in red zones and 250,000 in orange zones, according to the National Health Authority (NHA), the nodal agency for implementing AB-PMJAY.

As many as 243 such cases required further action and their details were shared with states and Union territories, while 153 were recommended home quarantine, 25 hospitalization, and 65 testing, the latest data available with NHA shows.

“Our health registry has helped us identify high-risk groups for covid-19. We are keeping in touch with them to ensure that they know what precautions to take and to support them if they need help. Early identification and quick treatment are critical for reducing mortality of covid-19," said Dr. Indu Bhushan, chief executive officer, AB-PMJAY.

The NHA call centre has so far made 754,000 calls to 380,000 unique beneficiaries who may have been vulnerable. Call centre agents flagged an additional 257 cases for non-covid health emergencies.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan launched the Mission Life Saving (LiSa) to combat covid-19. The state government is tracing high-risk covid-19 people using databases of Jan Aadhar, Mahatma Gandhi Ayushman Bharat Rajasthan Bima Yojana, voters’ list, elderly pension schemes, and ration card, on the basis of age and other indicators.

The state government collected more than 1,381 samples for conducting covid-19 tests only from hotspots on Wednesday alone. It has tested more than 8,000 people using this strategy.