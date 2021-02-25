New Railways see-through Vistadome coaches: Check out features, other details

Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features to provide a comfortable journey to passengers. These are mostly run in tourist locations where visitors can indulge in sightseeing. "Take a tour of Vistadome Coach!!! Vistadome Coaches have enriched the travel experiences of many travellers. Enjoy the ride in Vistadome coaches & make your travel experience a memorable one," the Ministry of Railways tweeted along with a video.