New Railways see-through Vistadome coaches: Check out features, other details

Ministry of Railways tweeted: 'Enjoy the ride in Vistadome coaches & make your travel experience a memorable one'

Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features to provide a comfortable journey to passengers. These are mostly run in tourist locations where visitors can indulge in sightseeing. "Take a tour of Vistadome Coach!!! Vistadome Coaches have enriched the travel experiences of many travellers. Enjoy the ride in Vistadome coaches & make your travel experience a memorable one," the Ministry of Railways tweeted along with a video.

Check out the features of new Vistadome coaches:

These coaches are characterised by large glass windows, glass roof, observation lounge, rotatable seats for passengers.

The seats can rotate up to 180 degrees so that they can face the direction of the train movement.

The coaches are also equipped with a Wi-Fi-based passenger information system.

The glass windows are laminated with glass sheets in order to protect them from shattering.

The new vistadome coaches are equipped with air-spring suspension in the second stage for better ride comfort, and an observatory lounge with a larger window at one end.

A mobile charging socket has been provided for each passenger below the seat armrest, an entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and speakers for music lovers.

Wider entrance doors for persons with disabilities on wheelchairs and automatic sliding doors at the compartment's entry on both sides.

The coaches are connected with GPS-based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS), sunk-in type LED destination board, stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area, mini pantry to provide refreshments to the passengers, service area consisting of a hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and washbasin.

The new coaches are also equipped with a CCTV system for onboard surveillance and have aesthetically designed interiors and FRP panelling, FRP modular toilets with pressurized flushing system and bio tanks and automatic fire detection with an alarm system for safe travel.

Some of the routes where these coaches are operated by the Indian Railways are Dadar and Madgaon, Araku Valley, Kashmir Valley, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway and Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

