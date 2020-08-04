New sero survey in Delhi to be extended: Satyendar Jain

The second round of sero-prevalence survey for a comprehensive assessment of the coronavirus situation in Delhi will be extended by two more days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples to be collected during the survey," News Agency ANI said in a tweet.

Originally a five-day exercise from August 1-5, the sero-prevalence survey began with four districts on Saturday. But not many samples could be collected on the first day since it was a festival. So, the survey will be carried for extra two days till August 7, according to an official.

A sero-prevalence survey involves testing the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against infection.

Sero Survey SOPs

According to the survey's standard operating procedures handed out to the field units, each sample collection team is to collect 25-40 samples per day.

"All districts are to ensure that out of total number of samples, 25 per cent are of those younger than 18 years of age, another 50 per cent are in the age group of 18-49 years and remaining 25 per cent of those in the age group of 50 years or more," reads the SOPs issued by the Delhi's Directorate General of Health Services.

Selection bias must be avoided.

The individual or household that was included in the previous round of sero-survey must be excluded.

Teams in the field will collect the samples and will transport it the same day to the designated laboratories for processing.

Sample collection must be completed latest by 2 pm so that samples reach the designated labs latest by 4 pm.

15,000 samples would be collected as part of this exercise, spanning different areas and age groups.

Representative samples will be taken from all the eleven districts.

All CDMOs have been be tasked with carrying out the survey in their districts.

Random people will be tested for antibodies. Delhi's first sero survey

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the previous survey had indicated that about 24 per cent of sampled people in Delhi had shown presence of antibodies, meaning they had got infected and recovered.

The last sero-prevalence survey was conducted by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) from June 27 to July 10. The previous study had tested 21,387 samples. Prior to that, a similar exercise was carried out in April in containment zones only.