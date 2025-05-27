Shocking revelations in spy case: Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with 4 Pakistani agents; 12 TB data recovered from phones

Social media content creator Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was in direct touch with at least four Pakistani operatives, reported Hindustan Times.

She also received special treatment during her visits to the neighbouring country.

The police have recovered 12 terabytes of data from three phones belonging to Malhotra. The data from her laptop is yet to be examined, said the HTreport citing a senior police official.

Her four bank accounts are also being examined.

“The forensic report reveals that she was in direct contact with at least four Pakistani intelligence operatives, and she received special treatment during her trips to Pakistan. We are examining recovered digital data,” the official told HT.

The identities of the four Pakistani operatives with whom Malhotra was in touch are yet to be disclosed.

According to the media report, the forensic report has revealed chat records, call logs, video footage and financial transactions between Malhotra and the four Pakistani operatives.

The Indian YouTuber was aware of the positions held by the operatives who approached her, claimed the police.

The 33-year-old woman has reportedly admitted that she was in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish.

Malhotra first met Danish when she visited the Pakistani High Commission for a visa to the neighbouring country.

“She confessed to her direct communication with Danish. She was also in contact with several other YouTube influencers. Her three mobile phones and laptop, along with two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh, the IT in-charge of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), have been sent for forensic examination,” Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar told HT.

She was also allegedly in touch with Danish during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Court sends Jyoti Malhotra to judicial custody A Hisar court on Monday remanded Jyoti Malhotra to judicial custody after the end of her police remand in a case of alleged espionage. She was produced in the court.

A police spokesperson said that they did not seek her further remand, after which the court sent her to jail.

“Nearly 10-12 terabytes of data has been recovered. Further investigation in this regard is in progress,” the police said.

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar district in Haryana, was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension last week and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.