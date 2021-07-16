The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has introduced a new cylinder for its customers, named the Composite cylinder. The specialty of this cylinder is that you will get to know how much gas is left and how much has been spent.

Indane composite cylinder, the latest LPG offering from IndianOil, has a three-layered construction. It is made up of a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiber glass and fitted with a HDPE outer jacket.

These new-age composite cylinders have multiple advantages over the existing steel cylinders:

They are lightweight: the tare weight of a composite cylinder is half of its steel counterpart.

They have a translucent Body that helps customers to accurately check the LPG level against light. This will help customers plan their next refill easily.

They are rust-free and do not corrode. This reduces the chances of leaving stains and marks on surfaces.

They are aesthetically designed which makes them visually appealing and ideal for the modern kitchens of today.

Currently, the composite cylinders are available at select distributors in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Faridabad and Ludhiana in 5 kg and 10 kg sizes.

The 10 kg variant is marketed only under the domestic non-subsidized category whereas the 5 kg variant is available under the domestic non-subsidised category and as free trade LPG (FTL) through various point of sale options.

