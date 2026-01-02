The government is discussing an extension or a completely new production-linked incentives plan for assembling mobile phones in India as the existing ₹40,995 crore scheme is set to expire in March, according to a top government official.
Govt weighing new smartphone incentives in 2026, says top official
SummaryWhile the industry has improved significantly, there are still areas that require improvement and support, says Meity secretary S Krishnan.
