New social media guidelines may prompt greater user surveillance by platforms

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the new guidelines require platforms to trace offending messages to the “first originator", and that “it will only be in relation to issues where the punishment is for more than five years, such as security, sovereignty of India, rape, etc." Even so, Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, said the new rules come with a lot of “vagueness" regarding location and territoriality. “Quite often platforms don’t gather geographical information by itself. All of this means platforms will have to gather more information, including location data," he said.