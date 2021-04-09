The Indian Railways is continuously increasing the number of trains to help people travel from one place to another. Now, the Western Railway and Central Railway has announced to run additional special trains on some routes. The information regarding the same was shared on their official Twitter handles.

Here is the list of special trains

1) Mumbai to Darbhanga: Special train between Mumbai and Darbhanga (Train No 01143/01144). Booking opened for Train No. 01143 today, 9 April 2021

Train No 01143 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Darbhanga will run on 10 April

Train No 01144 Darbhanga to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will run on 12 April

2) Mumbai to Gorakhpur: Additional trips of special train between Mumbai and Gorakhpur( Train No 01093/01094. Booking for additional trips of 01093 opened today, 9 April.

Train No 01093 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Gorakhpur will run on 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18 April.

Train No 01094 Gorakhpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will run on 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20 April.

3) Mumbai to Ranchi: Special train between Mumbai and Ranchi on 9 April

4) Solapur to Guwahati: Special train from Solapur to Guwahati on 9 April.

01307 special will leave Solapur at 17.30 hrs o­n 9.4.2021 and arrive Guwahati at 00.30 hrs on 12 April

01308 special will leave Guwahati at 20.30 hrs o­n 12.4.2021 and arrive Daund at 21.50 hrs on 14 April

5) Indore to Jaipur: WR to run one more additional Bi - Weekly special train between Indore and Jaipur.

The booking of Train No 09773 will open on 11thApril, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

6) Mumbai to Barauni: WR to run one more additional weekly special train between Bandra Terminus and Barauni.

The booking of Train No 09097 will open on 10thApril, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

7) Gandhidham to Nagarcoil Weekly Special: Train number 06335 will leave Gandhidham every Friday at 10:45 am and will reach Nagarcoil at 06:30 am on Sunday, with effect from 30 April 2021, till further notice. Similarly, train number 06336 will leave Nagarcoil every Tuesday at 02:45 pm and will reach Gandhidham at 12:00 pm on Thursday with effect from 27 April 2021.

8) Rajkot to Coimbatore Weekly Special: Train number 06613 will leave Rajkot every Sunday at 05:30 am and will reach Coimbatore at 09:31 pm on the next day with effect from 25 April 2021, till any further notice. Similarly, train number 06614 will leave Coimbatore every Friday at 12:15 am and will reach the destination that is Rajkot at 05:50 pm on the next day with effect from 23 April 2021.

The Indian Railways has announced four Shatabdi Express trains and one Duronto Express Special Train.

9) New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 02013/14):This train service will run on a daily basis.

10) New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 04053/54): This train service will run once a week.

11) New Delhi to Daurai Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 04051/52) : This train service will also run on a daily basis.

12) Chandigarh to New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 02046/45): This train service will operate six days a week.

13) Sarai Rohilla, Delhi to Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special (Train No 02265/66) : This train will run three days a week .

