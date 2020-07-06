Home >News >India >New state-run hospital in Hyd ready to serve COVID-19 patients
People walk past as the shop closed during pandemic (ANI)
People walk past as the shop closed during pandemic (ANI)

New state-run hospital in Hyd ready to serve COVID-19 patients

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 04:22 PM IST PTI

  • Emulating Delhi, Telangana government has converted a sports facility into a COVID-19 care center for the patients in the capital Hyderabad
  • Now, this center is ready to serve the people as it has started admitting positive patients

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) here, a sports facility which has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital by the state government, is ready to serve patients, Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday. He also posted a video about the facilities in the hospital.

"TIMS is ready to serve #COVID19 patients," the minister tweeted.

According to him, the bed capacity of the hospital is 1,224 and oxygen facility has been provided for 1,000 beds.

The government has recruited staff to work in the hospital, he had said recently.

Outpatient services at the hospital had already started.

Meanwhile, official sources shared a video of a man who has been admitted to a hospital after he sought the ministers help over the phone at midnight.

He had difficulty in breathing.

The man said Rajender answered his call and directed his PA to help him and that he was admitted to a hospital.

Rajender saved his life and he would be ever indebted to him, the man added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A medic outside a Covid-19 isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. The man from Telangana, who contracted the disease, was admitted to this hospital on Sunday (Photo: AP)

Telangana hospital detains COVID-19 woman patient for not paying bill

1 min read . 05 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout