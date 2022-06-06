The recent surge in the COVID cases may be because of a new variant, warned an expert and further advised increasing genome sequencing. “Unless genome sequencing is done, we will not know this." India on Monday reported its biggest jump in three months on Monday - an increase of 1,730 active COVID cases in a span of 24 hours. However, the severity of the disease is currently very low.

India has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday as the country logged 4,518 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 25,782, constituting of 0.06% of India's total positive cases.

Does the current COVID surge indicate a new variant?

Noting that currently Omicron and its sub-lineages circulating, Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute of Genetics and Society (TIGS), told news agency ANI that the chances of severe disease are low. “But if people fall sick, that should be taken very seriously. It may be problematic because maybe, a new variant is coming."

There is a small chance that the new cases may be because of a stronger COVID variant, he said adding, "We should never slow on genome sequencing. I think we have to keep in mind the sampling strategy, and how we are sequencing because that is a very important tool."

"Every person who comes to hospital and reports COVID or has symptoms must be sequenced," he added.

Is India looking at 4th COVID wave?

Pointing out that the chances of a fourth wave are unlikely, Dr Mishra stressed that it is necessary to practice caution. "People have started taking more liberty and more interactions, no masks, and so on. This gives a chance to the virus," he said.

The scientist added that as long as there is no emergency, "We should not worry so much about it."

In the past week, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka showed a sharp rise in COVID cases. Owing to the rise, the government on Friday advised five states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if needed, to control any emerging spread of the infection.

(With inputs from agencies)