New study says cats are ‘dangerous’: Cat-lovers react2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 10:15 AM IST
The new study has classified cats as ‘alien invasive species’.
The new study has classified cats as ‘alien invasive species’.
Listen to this article
Due to the harm domestic cats inflict to birds and other wildlife, a reputable Polish scientific institute has labelled them as "invasive alien species". This month's decision has elicited strong emotional responses from some cat lovers, who have put the lead scientist behind it on the defence.