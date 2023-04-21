New Covid sublineage hotspot in Delhi, recorded in some other states. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST
- The development comes at a time when the COVID positivity rate in the national capital is above 26%
Amid the recent COVID surge in Delhi, an expert has pointed out that a new sublineage XBB.1.16+NS3_V13L has been seen in a few states, and Delhi becoming a hotspot. This comes at a time when the COVID positivity in the city is above 26%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×