New Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi ahead of crucial floor test

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin “with political courtesy” at his residence in Chennai on Monday.

“Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice,” Stalin posted on X while sharing a few images from the meeting nheld just ahead of the floor test.

Advertisement

Also Read | 5 big challenges before Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

During the visit, Vijay also met former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and what is his party? ⌵ The new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is Vijay, and his party is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He assumed office after his party's debut in the assembly elections. 2 What were CM Vijay's first official actions after taking office? ⌵ After taking the oath, CM Vijay signed official documents approving 200 units of free electricity and establishing Special Task Forces to address drug-related crimes and enhance women's safety in the state. 3 Why did CM Vijay meet with MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin? ⌵ CM Vijay met with MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin for political courtesy ahead of the crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Stalin extended his congratulations and advice to the new Chief Minister. 4 What challenges does the new Tamil Nadu government face regarding its poll promises? ⌵ The TVK government's extensive welfare promises, including free electricity and cash transfers, are projected to significantly strain the state's finances, potentially increasing welfare spending by over 52% from the previous government's expenditure. 5 What controversy arose during CM Vijay's oath ceremony? ⌵ A controversy arose because the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (state song) was sung last, after Vande Mataram and the national anthem. Parties like the CPI and DMK expressed outrage, stating the state song should have been given top priority.

First meeting after Vijay becomes CM Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), formed the government in the state with support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

Advertisement

The meeting marked Vijay's first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Nine cabinet ministers were also sworn in on the same day.

All MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly took the oath as members of the House on Monday.

Among those sworn in were Aadhav Arjuna, Dr KG Arunraj, N Anand, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, Dr TK. Prabhu and Selvi S Keerthana.

Before the swearing-in of the MLAs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took oath as a member of the House. The oath was administered by pro tem Speaker MV Karuppaiah.

In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury.

Advertisement

"After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.

Vijay's first moves after taking CM office Soon after taking the oath, Vijay signed the first set of official documents related to key poll promises and governance measures.

Advertisement

The approvals included providing 200 units of free electricity and constituting Special Task Forces to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety in the state.

Vijay to face floor test Vijay's brief meeting with Stalin and Udhayanidhi took place days ahead of the crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to demonstrate the TVK regime's majority strength in the House.

The floor test will likley be held on May 13, news agency ANI reported.

VCK, IUML and the Left parties that have extended support to the TVK are part of the DMK-led front. The Congress, which has extended support to TVK, is a former ally of the DMK, and has five MLAs in the 234-member House.

The TVK registered a major victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly (107 seats after Vijay's resignation from Tiruchirappali East).

Advertisement

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)