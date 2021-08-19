Three ITBP dogs--Roobi, Maya, and Bobby, who were part of the commando security contingent in Afghanistan, will now be deployed in Chhattisgarh.

Roobi (a female Belgian Malinois breed), Maya (female Labrador) and Bobby (male Doberman) will be deployed with the border guarding forces' anti-Naxal operations unit in Chhattisgarh.

The dogs served for about three years with the ITBP commando contingent that guarded the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan capital Kabul and its diplomatic staff.

In Kabul. the three dogs detected many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and protected the lives of not only Indian diplomats but also the local Afghan civilians working in the embassy.

Roobi, Maya and Bobby were raised and trained at the ITBP national training centre for dogs (NTCD) in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

The dogs were part of the 150 members Indian contingent, including 99 ITBP commandos, that took an IAF aircraft on Tuesday morning from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to reach Hindon via a refuelling halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, they have been sent special dog kennel at the ITBP camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area

