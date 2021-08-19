Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New task for ITBP dogs who guarded Indian Embassy in Afghanistan

New task for ITBP dogs who guarded Indian Embassy in Afghanistan

Premium
Afghanistan unrest: ITBP's 3 sniffer dogs have returned to India
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Livemint

Roobi (a female Belgian Malinois breed), Maya (female Labrador) and Bobby (male Doberman) will be deployed with the border guarding forces' anti-Naxal operations unit in Chhattisgarh

Three ITBP dogs--Roobi, Maya, and Bobby, who were part of the commando security contingent in Afghanistan, will now be deployed in Chhattisgarh.

Three ITBP dogs--Roobi, Maya, and Bobby, who were part of the commando security contingent in Afghanistan, will now be deployed in Chhattisgarh.

Roobi (a female Belgian Malinois breed), Maya (female Labrador) and Bobby (male Doberman) will be deployed with the border guarding forces' anti-Naxal operations unit in Chhattisgarh.

Roobi (a female Belgian Malinois breed), Maya (female Labrador) and Bobby (male Doberman) will be deployed with the border guarding forces' anti-Naxal operations unit in Chhattisgarh.

The dogs served for about three years with the ITBP commando contingent that guarded the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan capital Kabul and its diplomatic staff.

The dogs served for about three years with the ITBP commando contingent that guarded the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan capital Kabul and its diplomatic staff.

In Kabul. the three dogs detected many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and protected the lives of not only Indian diplomats but also the local Afghan civilians working in the embassy.

In Kabul. the three dogs detected many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and protected the lives of not only Indian diplomats but also the local Afghan civilians working in the embassy.

Roobi, Maya and Bobby were raised and trained at the ITBP national training centre for dogs (NTCD) in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

Roobi, Maya and Bobby were raised and trained at the ITBP national training centre for dogs (NTCD) in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

The dogs were part of the 150 members Indian contingent, including 99 ITBP commandos, that took an IAF aircraft on Tuesday morning from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to reach Hindon via a refuelling halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The dogs were part of the 150 members Indian contingent, including 99 ITBP commandos, that took an IAF aircraft on Tuesday morning from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to reach Hindon via a refuelling halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, they have been sent special dog kennel at the ITBP camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, they have been sent special dog kennel at the ITBP camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!