The tax rates which a taxpayer needs to pay on their income and income from other sources will be changing from April 1st, 2023. In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key major changes for hard-working middle-class citizens who pay taxes. A new tax regime has been formed, while the old tax regime still continues. But the taxpayer has an option from old and new tax rules. For those who don't choose between the two, the new tax regime will become a default tax rate for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}