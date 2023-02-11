New tax regime to benefit middle class, increase disposable income: FM Sitharaman
New tax regime to benefit middle class; leave more money in their hands: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the new income tax regime would benefit the middle class and increase disposable income. Tax slab changes were introduced earlier this month as the Finance Minister tabled the FY24 Budget before the parliament.
