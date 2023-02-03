New tax regime to have adverse impact on taxpayers' savings, claims Swadeshi Jagran Manch
- The SJM impresses upon the government to ‘tweak’ the tax regime to promote saving by the middle class, he said, adding the middle class is an important source of government borrowing and capital formation
The affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has said that the new income tax regime may give relief to the taxpayers in terms of ease in filing returns with a lower tax burden but it can have an "adverse impact" on their savings. The SJM urged the Centre to tweak the new tax regime to promote savings by the middle class.
