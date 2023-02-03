The affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has said that the new income tax regime may give relief to the taxpayers in terms of ease in filing returns with a lower tax burden but it can have an "adverse impact" on their savings. The SJM urged the Centre to tweak the new tax regime to promote savings by the middle class.

