New tax regime will boost disposable incomes: FM
- Sitharaman countered Opposition allegations that food subsidy has been cut, saying it has been almost doubled to ₹1.97 trillion
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the new tax regime for individuals because it boosts people’s disposable income, even as she argued that the Union budget achieved the difficult balance of development requirements and fiscal prudence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×