New tax regime will boost disposable incomes: FM

According to the new tax regime, no tax would be levied for income up to ₹3 lakh. Income between ₹3 lakh and ₹6 lakh would be taxed at 5%, ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh at 10%, ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh at 15%, ₹12 lakh and ₹15 lakh at 20% and income of ₹15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30%. She noted that standard deduction for salaried under the new regime will reduce tax liability.