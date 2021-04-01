New tax return forms notified with minimal changes

The tax department has been stepping up disclosure requirements in return forms steadily to make assessments more effective and to reduce the number of cases taken up for scrutiny. Along with this, it has also scaled up information gathering about transactions in the economy from various institutions and agencies to make sure that income or gain from transactions which are not reported by assessees do not escape taxation. Over the last few years, it has also scaled up the scope of form 26 AS, the tax credit statement in which transactions of tax payers get captured. This also works as a reminder to assessees at the time of return filing not to miss any taxable income from calculations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}