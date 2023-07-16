Telecom bill may not make it to monsoon session as talks continue

New Delhi: The government is unlikely to table the new telecom bill in the monsoon session, said two people familiar with the development, as it is yet to get Cabinet approval.
“Internal discussions are going on, stakeholders from all sides have already given their views. But we don’t want to rush it. There are multiple elements here that have to be stitched together," said one of the people in the government, who did not want to be named.
Another official said that while the bill was at an advanced stage it was still some time away from being taken to Parliament. “We shouldn’t put a target of monsoon session," he said, asking not to be named.
The government had earlier set a target for the July-August monsoon session to table the bill. The session is scheduled to run from 20 July to 11 August. The department of telecom did not respond to queries sent by Mint.
The government had issued the new telecom bill, called the Draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022, in September last year where it proposed to increase the scope of telecommunication services by including over-the-top (OTT), internet-based and satellite-based communication services, broadcasting, internet and broadband services within its ambit. This was then red-flagged by social media and technology companies in the messaging space who argued it could lead to regulation of OTT communication apps.
While the government has specified that it would engage in light-touch regulation, companies that could be affected continue to oppose the proposal. “We have categorically maintained that we don’t have any intent of having the licensing regime for OTTs. The focus is protecting the users, their safety and online trust. What needs to be done for that will be done," the second official said.
The official added that while the provisions of the bill were likely to cut across all sectors, the distribution about what would be dealt in the other bills that the government was coming up with, would be made clear by way of ‘carveouts’.
The bill which had proposed to curtail or dilute the powers of telecom regulator Trai in its initial draft is likely to exclude those provisions in its final version. The bill had proposed to delete provisions of the Trai Act that provide for checks and balances via a consultation process between the regulator and the telecom department.
“There’s no impact on Trai’s powers and whatever the regulator wanted, including appointment of their officials and other things is concerned, that will be considered," the official added.
The bill that will replace three existing but old legislation, including the 1885 Indian Telegraph Act, is aimed at becoming an umbrella legislation on all forms of communication or carriage of voice and data. In its initial form, the bill gave government the power to waive fee, interest, additional charges, penalty or damages and even grant exceptions from the provisions of the bill when it becomes an Act.
