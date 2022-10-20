New terminal building coming up at Imphal International Airport, Check details

AAI Regional Executive Director Sanmukh Jugani informed that the construction of a new integrated terminal building (NITB) with technical block cum Air Traffic Control tower, apron-linked taxiway and associated city works would be taken up at the Imphal International Airport, Manipur.
A new airport terminal building will be constructed with all modern facilities at Imphal International airport, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday. The new terminal building will be spread over 22,000 sq m, according to the news agency ANI.
The authority also said the newly-constructed airport, Hollongi Airport, which is 25 km from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will be operational soon.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati here, AAI Regional Executive Director Sanmukh Jugani informed that the construction of a new integrated terminal building (NITB) with technical block cum Air Traffic Control tower, apron-linked taxiway and associated city works would be taken up at the Imphal International Airport, Manipur.
The cost of the project is about ₹500 crore and will be spread over 22,000 sq m. The new terminal building, which will have world-class passenger facilities, is expected to be completed in 24 months, the AAI official said as quoted by ANI.
According to the executive director, the NITB will be able to cater to around 800 passengers during peak-hour flight operations. The annual passenger capacity of this NITB will be around 2.5 million passengers per annum.
The ATC control tower cum technical block will be a six-story building of 40-meter height, he said, adding that the service Building of the airport will be built over 2,152 sq m. A new apron and taxiways will also be built with a total number of eight Stands for Code -C type aircraft- Airbus A 320 and Boeing 737, as per ANI reports.
The executive director also said that Hollongi Airport would be operational soon. In July 2012, Hollongi was selected as site for the greenfield airport of Itanagar. It is situated at Hollongi village, Yupia Tehsil, Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The government of Arunachal Pradesh approved the Hollongi airport project in May 2018. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the development of the Hollongi Airport in February 2019.
