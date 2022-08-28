Home / News / India / New ‘Thor’ film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September
New ‘Thor’ film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September
2 min read.05:24 PM ISTLata Jha( with inputs from Livemint )
The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English
The Marvel brand has become bigger in India post covid as seen in the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home a few months ago
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Marvel superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. It is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Marvel superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. It is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The film is directed by Taika Waititi, and stars Chris Hemsworth alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. It had released in cinemas early July and made over Rs. 100 crore in India.
The film is directed by Taika Waititi, and stars Chris Hemsworth alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. It had released in cinemas early July and made over Rs. 100 crore in India.
The Marvel brand has become bigger in India post covid as seen in the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home a few months ago, which Thor was expected to build on as it released in nearly 2,800 screens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Marvel brand has become bigger in India post covid as seen in the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home a few months ago, which Thor was expected to build on as it released in nearly 2,800 screens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The fact that these films are increasingly finding patronage among wider audiences can be seen in their improving box office collections, for instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home that made over Rs. 218 crore in India this December was the first Spider-Man film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, although the character and franchise have been loved for years through movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home ( Rs. 86.11 crore) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ( Rs. 59.96 crore). Love and Thunder, too, was expected to help build the Thor franchise within the Marvel universe, even though it had already seen box office success with previous instalment Thor: Ragnarok ( Rs. 58.73 crore) in 2017.
The fact that these films are increasingly finding patronage among wider audiences can be seen in their improving box office collections, for instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home that made over Rs. 218 crore in India this December was the first Spider-Man film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, although the character and franchise have been loved for years through movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home ( Rs. 86.11 crore) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ( Rs. 59.96 crore). Love and Thunder, too, was expected to help build the Thor franchise within the Marvel universe, even though it had already seen box office success with previous instalment Thor: Ragnarok ( Rs. 58.73 crore) in 2017.
Marvel is the most money-making genre in the world as of now, and is relevant to everyone from an eight to a 40 year-old, according to trade experts. The fan base cuts across states and demographics, unlike a Rajinikanth, Vijay or Salman Khan film, it doesn’t just work in one particular state or market, be it north or south. Having caught children young through television programming over the past 10-15 years, Marvel has nurtured a generation of movie-going audiences that will turn up for every offering, no matter what.
Marvel is the most money-making genre in the world as of now, and is relevant to everyone from an eight to a 40 year-old, according to trade experts. The fan base cuts across states and demographics, unlike a Rajinikanth, Vijay or Salman Khan film, it doesn’t just work in one particular state or market, be it north or south. Having caught children young through television programming over the past 10-15 years, Marvel has nurtured a generation of movie-going audiences that will turn up for every offering, no matter what.