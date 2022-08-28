New ‘Thor’ film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September

The fact that these films are increasingly finding patronage among wider audiences can be seen in their improving box office collections, for instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home that made over Rs. 218 crore in India this December was the first Spider-Man film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, although the character and franchise have been loved for years through movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home ( Rs. 86.11 crore) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ( Rs. 59.96 crore). Love and Thunder, too, was expected to help build the Thor franchise within the Marvel universe, even though it had already seen box office success with previous instalment Thor: Ragnarok ( Rs. 58.73 crore) in 2017.