In a big boost for the connectivity infrastructure and ease in the national capital and nearby areas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to open train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line tomorrow. This will help commuters save time and money.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be flagging off the train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line on Friday (6 August 2021) through videoconferencing. The programme will start at 10:15 am and will be over by 10:50 am.

Opening of the Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line is being postponed because of pending work outside the station. Inauguration of the section will be intimated shortly. Meanwhile, inauguration of the Trilokpuri section on Pink Line will be held on 6th August as announced. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 4, 2021





The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line covers 38 stations.

It should be noted that due to the said missing link between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, for the past two and a half years, since its launch, the Pink Line had been operating as two separate corridors.

With the opening of these two links, the Delhi Metro's reach would have grown to a network of 390-kilometres comprising as many as 286 metro stations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics