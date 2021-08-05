Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro Pink Line to be longest corridor, new trains start tomorrow

Delhi Metro Pink Line to be longest corridor, new trains start tomorrow

Premium
Delhi Metro Pink Line: The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line covers 38 stations.
1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Livemint

Delhi Metro's Pink Line to be the longest corridor after Trilokpuri zone opens tomorrow

In a big boost for the connectivity infrastructure and ease in the national capital and nearby areas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to open train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line tomorrow. This will help commuters save time and money.

In a big boost for the connectivity infrastructure and ease in the national capital and nearby areas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to open train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line tomorrow. This will help commuters save time and money.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be flagging off the train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line on Friday (6 August 2021) through videoconferencing. The programme will start at 10:15 am and will be over by 10:50 am.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be flagging off the train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line on Friday (6 August 2021) through videoconferencing. The programme will start at 10:15 am and will be over by 10:50 am.

The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line covers 38 stations.

The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line covers 38 stations.

It should be noted that due to the said missing link between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, for the past two and a half years, since its launch, the Pink Line had been operating as two separate corridors.

It should be noted that due to the said missing link between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, for the past two and a half years, since its launch, the Pink Line had been operating as two separate corridors.

With the opening of these two links, the Delhi Metro's reach would have grown to a network of 390-kilometres comprising as many as 286 metro stations.

With the opening of these two links, the Delhi Metro's reach would have grown to a network of 390-kilometres comprising as many as 286 metro stations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!