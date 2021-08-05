Delhi Metro Pink Line to be longest corridor, new trains start tomorrow

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be flagging off the train services on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line on Friday (6 August 2021) through videoconferencing. The programme will start at 10:15 am and will be over by 10:50 am.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}