Amis the surge in coronavirus cases in states such as Maharashtra and Kerala, Delhi has made it mandatory for people travelling from five states to get a negative Covid-19 report before entering the state. People travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have to furnish a negative RT-PCR test report.

The order is applicable to passengers who will be arriving in Delhi by flights, trains or buses. The Covid-19 negative reports should be not older than 72 hours.

According to Delhi Government official sources, this order will be in force from midnight of 26 February to noon of March 15.

"Delhi government took the decision because, in the past week, 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states. Nodal officers in these states will be asked to verify COVID-19 negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the flight, prior to allowing passengers to leave for Delhi," ANI reports quoting sources.

Due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce negative Covid report if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi recorded 220 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, even as no new fatality was registered. This was the fourth time the single-day fatality count has stood nil in this month.

Over 3.46 lakh beneficiaries have received coronavirus vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving shots on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

