New travel rules for international flyers visiting India from these 6 countries
- New travel rules for international flyers visiting India from 6 countries: The new rule will kick in from February 13
International travellers who are planning to visit India, please be aware of the new rule. Although this is specially for those visitors from China, five other countries. They are no longer required to furnish a pre-departure Covid test report and upload a self-health declaration. The new rule will kick in from February 13.
