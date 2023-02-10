International travellers who are planning to visit India, please be aware of the new rule. Although this is specially for those visitors from China, five other countries. They are no longer required to furnish a pre-departure Covid test report and upload a self-health declaration. The new rule will kick in from February 13.

Which are the six countries?

China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

What is new travel rule for international flyers from 6 countries

Travellers coming to India from China, 5 other countries will no longer be required to submit a pre-departure Covid test report and upload a self-health declaration on the 'Air Suvidha' portal from February 13.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the government has taken this decision as these countries have been witnessing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter sent to his counterpart in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, Bhushan on Thursday said his ministry is updating its 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' in view of the decline in coronavirus cases.

International travel rules for passengers visiting India

However, in order to monitor Covid-19 infections among international travellers to India, the present exercise of random testing of two per cent travellers irrespective of their country of origin upon arrival in India shall continue.

India Covid tally

India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,797, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday. With 2 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 5,30,750, stated the data.