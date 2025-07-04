New twist in Pune case: Accused held for rape is techie's friend, she took selfie, typed threatening message, claim cops

In an unnerving and a surprising twist in the Pune rape case, the police on Friday said that the suspect they had detained earlier in the day is actually the woman's friend.

The 22-year-old techie had claimed that a stranger, who had posed as a delivery agent, entered her flat on Wednesday evening and allegedly raped her. She had also told cops that the accused had left a selfie on her phone with a warning against informing anyone of the incident.

According to a PTI report, the police, however, said that the man was in fact the woman's friend, it was the woman who had clicked a selfie with him, and then typed a threatening message in her phone.

Doubts over woman's version of events “They know each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community,” Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

The woman had claimed that she had passed out after the man had entered her home, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone. Before leaving, the accused clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, she told police.

According to a PTI report, the incident took place at a housing society in Kondhwa area of the city at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde.

The woman, who works in a private firm, was alone at home as her brother had gone out of town, the official said.

Woman took selfie, edited it, typed threat message Cops also ruled out that the use of chemical spray on the woman by the accused, as suspected earlier, the PTI report said. After detaining the accused, who is also a highly-qualified professional, the police found that the woman herself had taken the selfie, which originally showed his face clearly, edited it, and also typed the purported threatening message.

"I will come again," the message read, according to police.

"We are still ascertaining why the victim made allegations of rape and it is still under investigation as the girl's mental state is not good at present," the commissioner said. "The rape part is still under investigation," he added, as reported by PTI.