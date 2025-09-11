New twist in Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore inheritance battle: Were Karisma Kapoor, kids seeking Portuguese Citizenship?

WhatsApp chats and documents annexed to the suit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children in the Delhi High Court reveal a new twist in the heated inheritance battle over Sunjay's estimated ₹30,000 crore estate.

According to a News18.com's exclusive report, the material placed on record showed that Sunjay Kapur was facilitating Portuguese citizenship for Karisma Kapoor and their two children.

The documents indicate steps were being taken towards securing overseas nationality for the family, the report added.

One of the chats cited in the suit shows Sunjay telling Karisma that she would have to give up her Indian citizenship to obtain a Portuguese passport.

The court will examine these materials as the case progresses.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued notice in the suit directing Priya Sachdeva Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's widow, to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets of the deceased, along with her reply.

The high court's decision came in response to a plea filed by Sunjay's children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.

Priya Kapur has been ordered to disclose all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, 2025.

What has been alleged in the legal case? The children, represented through their mother Karisma Kapoor, alleged that Priya Kapur forged Sunjay Kapur's will to claim exclusive control of his assets.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, for the children, argued that the will is unregistered, was never disclosed earlier, and was read "in haste" at the Taj Hotel.

They alleged that despite Sunjay Kapur's repeated assurances about their financial security, Priya Kapur restricted their access to trust documents and later produced a will dated March 21.

Meanwhile, Priya Kapur's lawyer said the children had received ₹1,900 crore from the Rani Kapur Trust, sparking debate over their entitlement.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, also countered that the suit is not maintainable.

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, also intervened through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar.

"There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old, concerned for my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me? Despite repeated emails, I never received a copy of the will," she submitted.

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter next on October 9, 2025.