Centre launches unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics; will instil efficiency, cut time to get licence

Centre launches unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics; will instil efficiency, cut time to get licence1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Central Bureau of Narcotics is a central government organization dealing with the international trade of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursor chemicals under the ambit of various United Nations Conventions and the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985
New Delhi: Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday launched the unified portal of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), which will instil efficiency and transparency and reduce the time taken by the pharma industry to get a trade licence.
