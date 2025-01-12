New US Consulate to open in Bengaluru this month. All you need to know

The US plans to expand consulate services in India, opening a new consulate in Bengaluru in January 2025. This will ease visa processes for students and professionals, enhance bilateral trade, and support the tech sector in the city.

Amid rising demand for US visas in India, the United States is planning to expand its consulate services across India this year. As part of its plan, the US will soon establish a consulate in Bengaluru in January. Another US consulate will be set up in Ahmedabad later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the US Consulate in Bengaluru during his visit to America in 2023. However, the plan was never finalised. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti confirmed last month that the US Consulate will open in January 2025.

Welcoming the decision related to US Consulate in Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bengaluru South, said in a social media post that Bengaluru plays an important role in Indo-US ties. He also shared how he was advocating for the development for the past few years.

"I wrote to EAM Dr S Jaishankar in November 2019, advocating for this critical need. He called it "a no-brainer & a compelling ask" and assured action during his Bengaluru visit in March 2023. I also raised the issue with then-US Ambassador Kenneth Juster in 2020, emphasizing Bengaluru’s role in Indo-US ties. After persistent efforts and PM Sri @NarendraModi Ji's decisive push during his 2023 US visit, the establishment of the consulate was finalised on a reciprocal basis," read a post by Surya on X in December.

Here are all the details you need to know about the US Consulate in Bengaluru.

US Consulate in Bengaluru: When will it open? The US Consulate in Bengaluru will be established in January. The exact date of opening the office is not known. However, it is expected that the US consulate in Bengaluru will open in the second half of the month.

US Consulate in Bengaluru: Key benefits A new consulate in India's metro city will simplify visa application process for thousands of students, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The move will also boost bilateral trade between India and America with a special emphasis on the tech and innovation sectors.