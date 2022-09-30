New Vande Bharat Express launched by PM Narendra Modi. Know routes, timings, other details2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:28 AM IST
- The regular run of Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will commence from 1 October
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar on Friday. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.