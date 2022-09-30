Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar on Friday. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The train will offer world- class comfort and facilities to passengers. The fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat has several modern features such as sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility, comfortable seats, etc.

The regular run of Vande Bharat Superfast Express will commence from 01st October 2022. This train will run 6 days a week and will not run on Sundays. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central- Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 06.10 hrs and will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12.30 hrs.

Similarly in return direction Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital -Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will leave Gandhinagar Capital at 14.05 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 20.35 hrs.

Enroute the train will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations on both directions. This train comprises of AC Chair car and Executive Chair car.

The new Vande Bharat trains would have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

The trains also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable in comparison to the two trains that are currently operational. The reason is that the coaches of the new trains will be lighter than those of older trains.

The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.

There are automatic gates operated by the pilot. The windows are wide, there is more space for the luggage. The toilet installed will be advanced. Most of the parts of the trains are "Made in India" except for a few small parts.