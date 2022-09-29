New Vande Bharat Express to offer health conscious low calorie millet rich regional menu

In a statement, the railway ministry said, “The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital – to the Capital of Maharashtra State in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from 1 October post its inaugural run on the 30 September. The professional Catering Services arm of Indian Railways i.e. IRCTC shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers’ taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs."