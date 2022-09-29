New Vande Bharat Express to offer health conscious low calorie millet rich regional menu

Indian Railways is all set to serve high end delicacies suited to the taste-buds of esteemed clientele in the prestigious semi-high speed train
NEW DELHI :Newly introduced Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar station on 30 September at around 10:30 am. The indigenous developed train shall also come with a befitting Health Conscious Low Calorie Millet Rich Regional menu, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
In a statement, the railway ministry said, “The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital – to the Capital of Maharashtra State in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from 1 October post its inaugural run on the 30 September. The professional Catering Services arm of Indian Railways i.e. IRCTC shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers’ taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs."
Indian Railways is all set to serve high end delicacies suited to the taste-buds of esteemed clientele in the prestigious semi-high speed train. The elegant design and appearance of the train shall be ably complimented with local cuisine anticipating preferred train patronisation from Gujarat and Maharashtra, though the menu shall also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country.
Looking to cater to the premium business and Corporate segment that travels on the route, Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu, the ministry said.
The customised menu for Vande Bharat Train is also in sync with the theme of ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated World over as the International Year of Millets. The initiative has been steered by India in the UN General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, it said.
The Menu service being planned to suit the train schedule timings includes Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner on the motto “Quality First ".
