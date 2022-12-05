New Vande Bharat Express train to be inaugurated on 11 December: Report

Indian Railways is all set to launch the sixth Vande Bharat Express between Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route on 11 December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the semi-high-speed train of Indian Railways on Sunday.
The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week and will complete one leg of the journey in about five-and-a-half hours, according to a railway official as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times.
“The Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat train will be inaugurated on Sunday (December 11) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur," the official said. “This train will leave Bilaspur at around 6.45am and reach Nagpur at around 12.15pm. Similarly, the train will leave Nagpur at 2pm to reach Bilaspur at 7.35pm. Currently superfast trains take around seven hours to reach Nagpur, however this train will cover the distance in around five-and-a-half hours," said the official.
The Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the Southeast Central Railways (SECR) and will have scheduled stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.
The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with
better facilities. It aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers.
Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi highspeed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can
achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration & deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25% to 45%.
The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.
The Vande Bharat 2.0 is having finer heat ventilation and air-conditioning control through higher efficiency compressor, with Ultra Violet (UV) lamp for germ-free supply of air. The train’s time to reach 160 KMPH will be 140 seconds, compared to 145 seconds earlier.
The train is having better ventilation for the traction motor for better reliability. There will also be two signal exchange lights on the coaches for the exchange of signal with the way side stations.
