New Vande Bharat Express train to be inaugurated on 11 December: Report

“The Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat train will be inaugurated on Sunday (December 11) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur," the official said. “This train will leave Bilaspur at around 6.45am and reach Nagpur at around 12.15pm. Similarly, the train will leave Nagpur at 2pm to reach Bilaspur at 7.35pm. Currently superfast trains take around seven hours to reach Nagpur, however this train will cover the distance in around five-and-a-half hours," said the official.

