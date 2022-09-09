New Vande Bharat is ready to boost travel experience in Indian Railways

Railway Ministry has announced an all new avatar of Vande Bharat high speed train, that will be launched soon. Vande Bharat 2 will give the best and upgraded facilities to passengers
In the constant endeavor to give the best facilities to passengers, the Indian Railways will be introducing the new avatar of high speed train Vande Bharat i.e. Vande Bharat 2, the Ministry of Railways said.
According to the ministry, Vande Bharat 2 will be equipped with more advancements and improved features like 0 to 100 Kmpl speed in just 52 second, maximum speed up to 180 Kmph, lesser weight from of 392 ton, and WI-FI content on demand.
“New Vande Bharat will also have 32-inch LCD TVs which was of 24 inch in earlier version. 15 percent more energy efficient ACs with dust free clean air cooling of traction motor will make the travel more comfortable," the Railways Ministry said.
“Side recliner seat facility which is being provided to Executive Class passengers, will now be made available for all classes," it added.
The Ministry of Railways stated that in the new design of Vande Bharat Express, photo-catalytic ultra violet air purification system is installed in the roof mounted Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification.
As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed in both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, virus, etc. coming through fresh air and return air.
The first Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February 2019. The launch came months after ICF launched made-in-India coaches. These trains contain a self-propelled engine that can save diesel and reduce electricity usage by 30%.
