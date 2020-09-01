New Vande Bharat trains to have up to 75% local component

The government will soon float a new tender for 44 sets of Vande Bharat Trains, which will have up to 75% indigenous content, line with the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. The previous tender, which was cancelled on 21 August, had a provision of up to 50% indigenous content.

“The tender is ready. We are waiting to hear from DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade). Local component is likely to be increased up to 75%," a senior government official told Mint.

The previous tender was cancelled as some of the bidders had disclosed financial details of the offers while submitting technical bids. To ensure transparency, once a tender is floated, technical bids are opened and evaluated, after which financial bids of only those bidders are opened who qualify in the technical bids.

DPIIT on 4 June had issued an order to encourage ‘Make in India’ and promote manufacturing of goods and services within the country.

“Fresh tenders will be invited as per revised public procurement (preference to Make in India) order. As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, increase in indigenous content from present level of 50% to a higher level is being examined," railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had told reporters on August 23. Yadav had also said that the tender was cancelled to maintain ‘highest level of transparency’.

Vande Bharat trains, also known as Train 18 are indigenous electric multiple units manufactured by the Chennai-based integral coach factory (ICF). This train set has automatic sliding doors similar to those in metro coaches, automatic climate control in coaches. Besides, all the coaches of the engine-less Vande Bharat Express are connected with one another other, enabling easy passage for passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Varanasi was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, 2019. Second such train from New Delhi to Katra was flagged off in October last year.

The fresh tender will have provision to manufacture the train sets at all three production units—Integrated Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) Raebareli, Yadav had said. The tender was first floated in December, 2019 by ICF and was opened in July. It is the third such tender floated for these trains.

In July, six companies, including China-based CRRC Pioneer Electric had submitted bids for the train sets. CRRC Electric India Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between China-based CRRC Yongji Electric Co and Gurugram-based Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated