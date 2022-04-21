With the latest spike in active Covid cases in Delhi, fears of the fourth wave have sparked across India. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded more than 2,000 active cases with a 60% jump in the national capital. It is now being believed that possibilities of new variants are emerging in the Omicron which was the cause of third-wave earlier this year.

On Delhi Covid cases surge, Dr. SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver&Biliary Sciences said, "There's a possibility that new variants of Omicron are emerging."

"Many samples were sequenced at ILBS. I think there're 8 variants of Omicron, which one is the dominating variant, we'll know soon," Sarin added in an ANI tweet.

As per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India posted 2,380 new cases in the last 24 hours, while recoveries stood at 1,231 cases with a death toll of 56.

The country's daily positivity rate was at 0.53%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.43%. India's active caseload currently stands at 13,433.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded a 60% jump in daily Covid cases and even cross the 1,000 mark.

The Omicron variant which had its origin in South Africa, hit the world in January this year and became the third wave overtaking Delta.

Due to the rise in Covid cases, Delhi has re-imposed masks mandatory and a fine of ₹500 is levied for those not abiding by the rule. States like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also issued guidelines to districts past the national capital to make masks mandatory. The capital has however allowed schools to continue their physical classes while following Covid-appropriate behavior.

Also, the union government has directed states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Mizoram to monitor the spread of Covid cases and take prompt measures to contain any imminent surge. These states have witnessed a spike in their active Covid cases.