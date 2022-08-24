New version of corporate filing portal to go live from 1 September

New version of corporate filing portal to go live from 1 September1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Version three of MCA21 is a technology-driven project meant to strengthen enforcement, promote ease of doing business and enhance user experience
Version three of MCA21 is a technology-driven project meant to strengthen enforcement, promote ease of doing business and enhance user experience
The ministry of corporate affairs on Wednesday said a new version of its statutory documents filing portal MCA21 will go live from 1 September with nine forms being made available initially under the new system for companies to file.
The ministry of corporate affairs on Wednesday said a new version of its statutory documents filing portal MCA21 will go live from 1 September with nine forms being made available initially under the new system for companies to file.
Version three of MCA21 is a technology-driven project meant to strengthen enforcement, promote ease of doing business and enhance user experience, the ministry said in a statement. Its rollout has been planned in phases to ensure minimum disruption in regulatory filings.
Version three of MCA21 is a technology-driven project meant to strengthen enforcement, promote ease of doing business and enhance user experience, the ministry said in a statement. Its rollout has been planned in phases to ensure minimum disruption in regulatory filings.
The forms that go live from 1 September include those relating to creating or modification of a charge on the company, intimation about director identification number to the Registrar of Companies and the form for reporting on return of deposits.
The forms that go live from 1 September include those relating to creating or modification of a charge on the company, intimation about director identification number to the Registrar of Companies and the form for reporting on return of deposits.
“Remaining company forms and other modules like e-adjudication and compliance management system are scheduled to be fully deployed within this calendar year," the ministry said.
“Remaining company forms and other modules like e-adjudication and compliance management system are scheduled to be fully deployed within this calendar year," the ministry said.
In view of the upcoming launch of nine company forms in version three, LLP filings on MCA21 version three portal will not be available from 27 August to 28 August end of day. However, MCA21 version two portal for company filings will remain available.
In view of the upcoming launch of nine company forms in version three, LLP filings on MCA21 version three portal will not be available from 27 August to 28 August end of day. However, MCA21 version two portal for company filings will remain available.
Frequently asked questions and demo for these nine forms have been made available and several webinars have been conducted to sensitise stakeholders, the ministry said.
Frequently asked questions and demo for these nine forms have been made available and several webinars have been conducted to sensitise stakeholders, the ministry said.