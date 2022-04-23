New vessel 'Urja Pravaha' inducted into Indian Coast Guard

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Urja Pravaha will enhance the Indian Coast Guard operations by extending logistics support to ICG ships deployed in sea at far flung areas for various charter of duties.
The Indian Coast Guard Ship (Auxiliary Barge) named Urja Pravaha has been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard at Gujarat's Bharuch.
Auxiliary Barge Urja Pravaha arrived in Kochi on Friday and will be under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4 (Kerala and Mahe), in addition to auxiliary barge Urja Shrota, which was based here since 2017, a press release of the Indian Coast Guard said.
Urja Prabha is 36.96 meter long with draft of 1.85 meters . It is designed to cargo ship fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water with a capacity of 50 tons, 10 tons and 40 tons respectively. The barge will enhance the Indian Coast Guard operations by extending logistics support to ICG ships deployed in sea at far flung areas for various charter of duties.
The Auxiliary Barge Urja Pravaha is 36 meters long and is designed to carry cargo ship Fuel, aviation Fuel and fresh water.
"The induction of ship to the Indian Coast Guard at Kochi will definitely optimise the Indian Coast Guard's operational capability at sea," the release read.
As per the release, the ship will enhance the desired logistics support for ships deployed at far-flung areas in the Maritime Operational area including EEZ and Lakshadweep/ Minicoy islands.