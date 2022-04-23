New vessel 'Urja Pravaha' inducted into Indian Coast Guard

Urja Prabha is 36.96 meter long with draft of 1.85 meters . It is designed to cargo ship fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water with a capacity of 50 tons, 10 tons and 40 tons respectively. The barge will enhance the Indian Coast Guard operations by extending logistics support to ICG ships deployed in sea at far flung areas for various charter of duties.

