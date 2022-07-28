New voter list rule: Those aged above 17 can now register in advance1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- Election Commission has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters
The Election Commission on Thursday introduced a new rule for voting registration in an effort to ensure greater participation of youth in polls. As per the latest rule, the poll body has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters once they turn 18.