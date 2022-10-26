New voters will define India at 2047: Jitendra Singh

New voters will define India at 2047: Jitendra Singh2 min read . 07:38 PM IST
The minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a huge campaign to train the youth according to the needs of the industries is being conducted
NEW DELHI :New voters will define India at 2047, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.
Addressing the young voters at Moradabad, the minister said that with the active young years on their side, the voters have the privilege and opportunity to contribute to the making of century India, as envisaged by PM Modi.
Singh added that Uttar Pradesh is home to 55 million young men and women who are in the 18-30 age group. “They account for approximately 37 percent of the total voters in the state."
He further said that PM launched the Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, few days ago. “During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. In the near future, the target of 10 lakh government jobs will be completed in a mission mode."
The minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a huge campaign to train the youth according to the needs of the industries is being conducted. “So far, 1.25 crore young people have been trained all over the country. Initiatives like liberalizing drone policy, opening up space policy and 20 lakh crore rupees worth of loans under Mudra Yojana have opened up opportunities for the youth."
Singh added that in the 2019 polls, 133 million young adults got the opportunity to vote. “Of those 133 million, 70 million were young men and 63 million were young women. Over 72 percent of them lived in India’s villages. This number might touch 140 million by 2024. This is India’s demographic dividend that should not be allowed to go to waste."
“The Commission has directed the chief electoral officers and electoral registration officers of all states to work out tech-based solutions to enable the youth to file their advance applications concerning three subsequent qualifying dates - April 1, July 1 and October 1, and not only just January 1," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.
The Minister said that the move will boost EC’s efforts to enroll new young voters who turn 18 in a year, for which an amendment was recently made to allow quarterly registration of voters.
Singh said that the central the UP government are jointly planning to hold ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally’ in all the nooks and corners of the state to make the youth aware of the developmental initiatives and achievements of the “Double Engine Sarkar".
