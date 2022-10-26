New voters will define India at 2047: Jitendra Singh

The minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a huge campaign to train the youth according to the needs of the industries is being conducted. “So far, 1.25 crore young people have been trained all over the country. Initiatives like liberalizing drone policy, opening up space policy and 20 lakh crore rupees worth of loans under Mudra Yojana have opened up opportunities for the youth."