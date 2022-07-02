New wage code: How you may end up with more funds post-retirement — explained

On how one's retirement fund would go up after implementation of new wage code, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "The EPFO rule says that an employee will have to mandatorily contribute 12 per cent of its basic salary. And its employer would also contribute 12 per cent of the basic salary of its employee. As current average basic salary of an employee is expected to double after implementation of the new wage code, one's monthly contribution would also get doubled." He said that higher PF contribution is expected to increase retirement fund of the employee as PF can be withdrawn after retirement.

