New wage code 2022: Why your take home salary will be lower

On how an employees' monthly take home salary will go down in new wage code regime, Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "The new wage code proposes that an employees' basic salary should be at least 50 per cent of its net CTC (cost to company). In current practice, it is around 20-25 per cent of net CTC of an employee. From social security angle it is good because it will help an employee get more PF (Provident Fund) contribution from its employer as the monthly PF contribution is linked to one's basic salary." However, Kartik Jhaveri maintained that due to rise in monthly PF contribution, an employee's monthly PF contribution will go northward as well. As this employees' contribution is part of its CTC, the net income of an employee post-implementation of new wage code is expected to go down."