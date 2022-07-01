New Wage Code: Here are 5 things that salaried employees need to know

5. The new wage code states that a company must pay the full and final settlement of to employees within two days of an their last working day. Currently, the complete settlement of salary and dues is given after 45 days to 60 days from an employee's last working day. The new law says, “Where an employee has been - (i) removed or dismissed from service; or (ii) retrenched or has resigned from service, or became unemployed due to closure of the establishment, the wages payable to him shall be paid within two working days of his removal, dismissal, retrenchment or, as the case may be, his resignation."