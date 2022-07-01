New Wage Code: Here are 5 things that salaried employees need to know

In 2019 and 2020, 29 central labour laws were amalgamated, rationalised and simplified into four labour codes, viz, the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020, noted the Survey.
The new laws are in tune with the changing labour market trends and at the same time accommodate the minimum wage requirement and welfare needs of the unorganised sector workers, including the self-employed and migrant workers, within the framework of legislation.
Here's how the new labour code will impact employees:
1.The four codes, if implemented, will drastically alter the way industrial houses treat their employees and also impact the working hours, take home salary and other rights of employees. For instance, once the wages code comes into force, there will be significant changes in the way basic pay and provident fund of employees are calculated.
2. A key change is that it would impact take-home pay, but increase retirement savings—something that a section employers are opposed to as it may increase their employee costs.
3. As per the new code, the basic salary of the employees will have to be 50 percent of the gross salary. The take home salary of the employees will come down but the the PF contributions of both the employees and the employer will increase.
4. As per the new law, companies will be permitted to make their employees work for 4 days a week instead of current 5, however, the working hours will increase daily work hours from 9 hours to 12 hours daily as they will have to meet the 48-hour weekly work requirement. If 4 days a week is implemented, employees will enjoy a week off of 3 days. If an employee works beyond 48 hour week requirement, overtime payment should be given to them.
5. The new wage code states that a company must pay the full and final settlement of to employees within two days of an their last working day. Currently, the complete settlement of salary and dues is given after 45 days to 60 days from an employee's last working day. The new law says, “Where an employee has been - (i) removed or dismissed from service; or (ii) retrenched or has resigned from service, or became unemployed due to closure of the establishment, the wages payable to him shall be paid within two working days of his removal, dismissal, retrenchment or, as the case may be, his resignation."
