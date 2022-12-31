New Year 2023: All party options at one place! Click and book your tickets now

2023 is just few hours away! And we're all gearing up to welcome the New Year with a bang. Some of us are traveling to tourist places for celebrations, while some must be still looking for New Year parties, brunches, dinners, etc., and some might have already planned staycations.
2023 is just few hours away! And we're all gearing up to welcome the New Year with a bang. Some of us are traveling to tourist places for celebrations, while some must be still looking for New Year parties, brunches, dinners, etc., and some might have already planned staycations.
So for those who are still looking forward to attend New Year celebrations in their cities but baffled about ideal place, Zomato is there to help you! Yes, you read it right! The food delivery app has introduced online ticketing for New Year party events in your city.
So for those who are still looking forward to attend New Year celebrations in their cities but baffled about ideal place, Zomato is there to help you! Yes, you read it right! The food delivery app has introduced online ticketing for New Year party events in your city.
Now, you don't need to visit different portals for booking your perfect party place. You can find everything at one place. Just open your Zomato mobile app, select location, and you will find ‘Buy NYE tickets’ option on the front page. Click on it and you will have numerous New Year celebration options.
Now, you don't need to visit different portals for booking your perfect party place. You can find everything at one place. Just open your Zomato mobile app, select location, and you will find ‘Buy NYE tickets’ option on the front page. Click on it and you will have numerous New Year celebration options.
“Folks – you can now buy tickets to 1000+ of the most amazing new year parties in major cities in India on the Zomato app! If you are not house-partying tomorrow, it might be a bloody good idea to step out," Deepinder Goyal, a Zomato delivery boy tweeted.
“Folks – you can now buy tickets to 1000+ of the most amazing new year parties in major cities in India on the Zomato app! If you are not house-partying tomorrow, it might be a bloody good idea to step out," Deepinder Goyal, a Zomato delivery boy tweeted.
You can either go for DJ Night, family dining, buffets, hidden gems, or trending events to being in 2023 with a bang bang. We have clubbed some amazing options for you. Let's check out below!
You can either go for DJ Night, family dining, buffets, hidden gems, or trending events to being in 2023 with a bang bang. We have clubbed some amazing options for you. Let's check out below!
Welcome 2023! Choose your perfect party place in these cities
Delhi
Welcome 2023! Choose your perfect party place in these cities
Delhi
1) We have got a reason to party at Sixth Empirica, Punjabi Bagh
1) We have got a reason to party at Sixth Empirica, Punjabi Bagh
2) Duty Free's New Year Celebration ft. DJ Shivam, Vayu Bar, Rajouri Garden
2) Duty Free's New Year Celebration ft. DJ Shivam, Vayu Bar, Rajouri Garden
3) New Year 2023 ft. DJ Shiva @38 Barracks, Connaught Place
3) New Year 2023 ft. DJ Shiva @38 Barracks, Connaught Place
4) Midnight Craze at Openhouse with DJ SINZZ, Connaught Place
4) Midnight Craze at Openhouse with DJ SINZZ, Connaught Place
5) NYE Resurgence 23 ft. DJ Sabby, Hauz Khas Social, Hauz Khas village
5) NYE Resurgence 23 ft. DJ Sabby, Hauz Khas Social, Hauz Khas village
6) Party before adios @ Dragonfly with DJ Dark, Aerocity
6) Party before adios @ Dragonfly with DJ Dark, Aerocity
7) New Year's Eve Special @ Castle's Barbeque, Netaji Subhash Place
7) New Year's Eve Special @ Castle's Barbeque, Netaji Subhash Place
8) Soulful Sufi Night, The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu Marina, Connaught Place
8) Soulful Sufi Night, The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu Marina, Connaught Place
1) New Year Eve Party @ The Hook Brewbay, Sector-19, Gurugram
1) New Year Eve Party @ The Hook Brewbay, Sector-19, Gurugram
2) Funky fest New Year 2023 @Clock Tower, Golf Course Road
2) Funky fest New Year 2023 @Clock Tower, Golf Course Road
3) NYE Resurgence 23 ft DJ Sushil, Cyber Social Hub, DLF Cyber City
3) NYE Resurgence 23 ft DJ Sushil, Cyber Social Hub, DLF Cyber City
4) New Year Bash @Feel Alive, Sector-29, Gurugram
4) New Year Bash @Feel Alive, Sector-29, Gurugram
5) Molecule Air Bar, Sector-29, Gurugram
5) Molecule Air Bar, Sector-29, Gurugram
6) The Roseate's New year Gala Dinner, Chi Ni, The Roseate, Kapashera
6) The Roseate's New year Gala Dinner, Chi Ni, The Roseate, Kapashera
7) Arabic Dinner Affaire @ Farmer's basket At Pluck
7) Arabic Dinner Affaire @ Farmer's basket At Pluck
8) Yaariyan Band performing live at NYE @ MOB, Ministry of Beer, Sector-19, Gurugram
8) Yaariyan Band performing live at NYE @ MOB, Ministry of Beer, Sector-19, Gurugram
1) NYE Resurgence 23 ft DJ Aashmee, Noida Social, Sector-18
1) NYE Resurgence 23 ft DJ Aashmee, Noida Social, Sector-18
2) Sutra's Year & Bear, Sutra Gastropub, Sector-38
2) Sutra's Year & Bear, Sutra Gastropub, Sector-38
3) War of DJ's @Dearie, Sector-38
3) War of DJ's @Dearie, Sector-38
4) New Year 2023 Midnight Soiree @PASO Noida, Sector-38
4) New Year 2023 Midnight Soiree @PASO Noida, Sector-38
5) Tequilla shots this NYE at Trippy Tequilla, Sector-38
5) Tequilla shots this NYE at Trippy Tequilla, Sector-38
6) Country Inn's New Year Celebrations, Sahibabad
6) Country Inn's New Year Celebrations, Sahibabad
7) New Year's Eve @Ping's Cafe Orient
7) New Year's Eve @Ping's Cafe Orient
8)My Bar Headquarters, Sector-38
8)My Bar Headquarters, Sector-38
1) New Year Bash at Ironhill, Marathahalli
1) New Year Bash at Ironhill, Marathahalli
2) BLR Brewing Co-NYE @ Kanakapura Road
2) BLR Brewing Co-NYE @ Kanakapura Road
3) NYE Resurgence 23 ft Kushan, Church Street Social, Church Street
3) NYE Resurgence 23 ft Kushan, Church Street Social, Church Street
4) The Goose New Years Eve, Gawky Goose, Old Airport Road
4) The Goose New Years Eve, Gawky Goose, Old Airport Road
5) Pirates Night New Year Party 2023, The Black Pearl, Koramangala 5th Block
5) Pirates Night New Year Party 2023, The Black Pearl, Koramangala 5th Block
6) New Year Eve Dinner, Ibis Hotel, Lavelle Road
6) New Year Eve Dinner, Ibis Hotel, Lavelle Road
7) Limelight's New Year 2023 Gala Dinner, Royal Orchid Hotel, Old Airport Road
7) Limelight's New Year 2023 Gala Dinner, Royal Orchid Hotel, Old Airport Road
8) New Year's Eve, Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace
8) New Year's Eve, Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace
1) To Midnight & Beyond - The NYE of 2023, 2BHK Diner & Key Club, Bund Garden Road
1) To Midnight & Beyond - The NYE of 2023, 2BHK Diner & Key Club, Bund Garden Road
2) Food Music Love, Magarpatta
2) Food Music Love, Magarpatta
3) Skyline New Year Eve, Rooftop by Eternia, Senapati Bapat Road
3) Skyline New Year Eve, Rooftop by Eternia, Senapati Bapat Road
4) NYE Resurgence 23 DJ Akash, FC Road Social, Shivaji Nagar
4) NYE Resurgence 23 DJ Akash, FC Road Social, Shivaji Nagar
5) Midnight Madness NYE 2023 ft DJ Trax, Thikana, FC Road
5) Midnight Madness NYE 2023 ft DJ Trax, Thikana, FC Road
6) NYE 2023 Dubai Billionaire's Night, Helium, Yerawada
6) NYE 2023 Dubai Billionaire's Night, Helium, Yerawada
7) Countdown 2023, Millers-The Luxury Club, Bund Garden Road
7) Countdown 2023, Millers-The Luxury Club, Bund Garden Road
8) New Years Celebration, 2023 ft D-RAIN, The Houz, Family Kitchen
8) New Years Celebration, 2023 ft D-RAIN, The Houz, Family Kitchen
1) New Year's Eve - Bollywood Edition @Lord of the Drinks, Worli
1) New Year's Eve - Bollywood Edition @Lord of the Drinks, Worli
2) NYE Resurgence 23 ft DJ Vinayak, Carter Road Social, Bandra West
2) NYE Resurgence 23 ft DJ Vinayak, Carter Road Social, Bandra West
3) Boombastic New Year, Khar Social, Khar
3) Boombastic New Year, Khar Social, Khar
4) NYE 2023 with DJ Rohit, Opa! Bar & Cafe, Peninsula Grand Hotel, Sakinaka
4) NYE 2023 with DJ Rohit, Opa! Bar & Cafe, Peninsula Grand Hotel, Sakinaka
5) Starry Night, Mitron, Sakinaka
5) Starry Night, Mitron, Sakinaka
6) Deli New Year Soiree, Smoke House Deli, Bandra Kurla Complex
6) Deli New Year Soiree, Smoke House Deli, Bandra Kurla Complex
7) Iconic Mia Cucina New Year
7) Iconic Mia Cucina New Year
8) Smaaash Carnival New Year 2023, Smaaash Sports Bar, Ghatkopar West
8) Smaaash Carnival New Year 2023, Smaaash Sports Bar, Ghatkopar West
1) Badshah Live on New years Eve at Las Olas, Baga
1) Badshah Live on New years Eve at Las Olas, Baga
2) NYE with Sumit Sethi at Romeo Lane, Vagator
2) NYE with Sumit Sethi at Romeo Lane, Vagator
3) Azadi @Schandis, Panaji
3) Azadi @Schandis, Panaji
4) Last celebration of 2022, Tereza Beach House - By Sly Granny
4) Last celebration of 2022, Tereza Beach House - By Sly Granny
5) NYE Celebrations @Bang Bang ft Martin & Dylan
5) NYE Celebrations @Bang Bang ft Martin & Dylan
6) NYE Bash @ Tomato's Beachside Kitchen & Bar
6) NYE Bash @ Tomato's Beachside Kitchen & Bar
7) DJ Remix Night @Caava Courtyard
7) DJ Remix Night @Caava Courtyard
8) Carnival By The Beach @TWG, The White Goa, Morjim
8) Carnival By The Beach @TWG, The White Goa, Morjim
Put your dancing shoes and Get, Set, Go into the New Year with a bang!
Put your dancing shoes and Get, Set, Go into the New Year with a bang!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.